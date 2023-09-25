40 persons warned of fines, imprisonment for failing to declare assets to Integrity Commission

Last Updated on Monday, 25 September 2023, 0:01 by Denis Chabrol

The Integrity Commission has threatened to take legal action against several current and former local and central government elected and non-elected officials from five towns and nine ministries for failing to declare their assets.

In its latest notice published in the Official Gazette on September 23, 2023, the Office of the Integrity Commission said that as of September 18, 2023 the specified persons in public life failed to submit their declaration to that body for the 2022 declaration period July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The Integrity Commission urged them to submit their declarations by October 23, 2023 and warned that continued failure would be an offence and they could be fined GY$25,000 together with six months nor more than one year imprisonment. The Commission said further failure constitutes an offence and the person will be fined GY$10,000 per day for each day of the offence.

Among those listed as failing to submit by the specified date are a number of elected and non-elected officials of the town councils in Georgetown, Rose Hall Town, Anna Regina, Bartica and Lethem. Several former officials of the Ministries of Finance, Home Affairs, Housing, Human Services and Social Security, Labour, Natural Resources, Public Works; Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Foreign Affairs and the Office of the Prime Minister. Also listed are several former officials of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.

The publication in the Official Gazette can be seen here:

Unlike the list issued on June 24, 2023, this list published at the weekend in the Official Gazette does not include the Chairman of Region Five, Vickchand Ramphal; Chairman of Region Seven, Kenneth Williams; Chairman of Region Eight, Headley Pio; Chairman of Region Nine, Bryan Allicock; Chairman of Region Ten, Deron Adams; former Leader of the Opposition, Joseph Harmon, Alliance For Change Leader and Member of Parliament Khemraj Ramjattan, Dawn Hastings-Williams, Dr Nicolette Henry, Dr Karen Cummings, Sherod Duncan, Shurwayne Holder, Deonarine Ramsaroop, Vinceroy Jordan, and Devin Sears.