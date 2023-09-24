OPINION: Guyana’s astute diplomacy is paying important dividends

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 September 2023, 10:07 by Denis Chabrol

By Dr. Randolph Persaud, Professor Emeritus

For most people, diplomacy is a quaint affair. Of course, no one will doubt that there is indeed quite a bit of charm involved in high-level interactions among those charged with the responsibility of protecting the national interest. Behind the wine, hors d’oeuvres, and the requisite blazonries, however, diplomacy is a high-stakes game that involves intrigue, cunning, disciplined conduct, cross-cultural communication skills, and not least, comprehensive knowledge of world affairs. The diplomat must at once command the broad developments of the current global conjuncture, as well as the granular details of a region, country, or issue area for which they are responsible.

Judging from recent diplomatic maneuvers in Washington DC, New York, and right here in Georgetown, the nation can be assured that the quality of our diplomacy is world-class. The President, along with his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hugh Todd, and his Foreign Secretary, Robert M. Persaud, have placed this small South American nation in spaces we have never occupied. The reference to South America should not be taken lightly because ‘Houston,’ we have a problem with Caracas, is now upon us. Astoundingly, the metaphor “Houston …,” is no longer a twist of language (semiotics), but of literal relevance based on Venezuela’s declared aggression vis a viz our hydrocarbon exploration activities.

On Tuesday (September 19, 2023) the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed us that “the Venezuelan government rejected the bidding round for oil blocks carried out by the government of Guyana in maritime areas pending delimitation between both countries…” Venezuela’s gambit, however, was met with swift rebuke from key sources. President Ali immediately rebuffed the Venezuelan pretensions and called on the populist government of Nicholás Maduro to respect the ICJ process. In response to Venezuela’s statement that the oil block auctions “…will not generate any type of rights to third parties participating in the process,” President Ali fired back stating that Guyana has the right “to pursue economic development activities in any portion of its sovereign territory or any appurtenant maritime territories” (Reuters, 9/20/2023).

Guyana immediately found support from the United States, the OAS, and CARICOM. US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A Nichols, pointedly stated that “efforts to infringe upon Guyana’s sovereignty are unacceptable.” CARICOM was also quick to condemn Venezuela’s tactless and dangerous display of aggression. A statement from the regional body headquartered in Guyana, stated – “The Caribbean Community notes with grave concern the contents of a Communique emanating from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela… CARICOM views the stated intention of Venezuela to ‘apply all the necessary measures’ as a threat of the use of force contrary to international law” (Oil Now, 9/23/2023).

It took the Organization of American States (OAS) only hours to flatly reject Venezuela’s campaign of intimidation. The OAS Secretary General declared that “We [the OAS] vehemently decry intimidatory tactics that seek to undermine the principle of good neighbors,” and called on Venezuela to conduct its affairs with respect for international law, and specifically to respect the jurisdiction and authority of the ICJ.

The immediate push-back against Venezuela should not be taken either lightly, or for granted. This is so because no less than the President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, only recently urged that “[w]hen one says the sun of Venezuela rises in the Essequibo, it’s because they are willing to even give their life to defend a territory that belongs to the sons and daughters of Venezuela and of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela” (Ibid). Rodríguez is the brother of Delcy Rodríguez, the current Vice President of Venezuela. His words must be taken seriously, and this is why the support we have received from the United States, the OAS, and CARICOM are of immense diplomatic value.

As noted above, the immediacy with which the Venezuelan excess was admonished must, in part, be understood as a result of the astute diplomacy of President Ali, Hugh Todd, Robert Persaud, and the entire diplomatic staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Those not familiar with the dynamics of international politics should appreciate that words matter in the conduct of diplomacy, and that this is especially true in matters related to international security. Venezuela is a comparatively capable military power, and its threats must not be seen as mere bluff. What makes the situation worse is the utter failure of the Bolivarian Revolution built as it were on pie-in-the-sky economic populism, and an exaggerated sense of what direct democracy can produce.

Five hundred years ago Nicolo Machiavelli introduced the concepts Fortuna and Virtù. The former is a foundational assumption in realist approaches to international politics. It speaks to the inherent unpredictability of power politics. Machiavelli’s advice to the prince (the President for us) is to have courage, strength, and cunning. That, we do have, in our diplomatic community.

Dr. Randolph Persaud is Adviser, Office of the President, Guyana.