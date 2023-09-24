Guyana govt summons Venezuelan Ambassador over threat of use of force, as international support for Guyana grows

Last Updated on Sunday, 24 September 2023, 12:29 by Denis Chabrol

Venezuela’s Ambassador to Guyana, Carlos Amador Pérez Silva was Saturday summoned to a meeting and handed a protest note over his country’s recent threats of the use of force against Guyana and Caracas’ planned holding of a referendum on the territorial controversy, officials said on Sunday.

Mr Perez Silva met with Guyana’s Acting Foreign Minister Anil Nandlall, but the latter declined to comment on those talks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd, who is on travel duty, said “it was a discussion surrounding the referendum”, Guyana’s position on its case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), including the 1966 Geneva Agreement, and the need to abide by international law.

“We noted with concern,” the decision by Venezuela’s National Assembly to hold a referendum. In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Guyana government indicated that it was worried about the far-reaching implications of a referendum. “The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana notes with deep concern the decision of the Venezuelan National Assembly to conduct a referendum on defending Venezuela’s spurious claim to Guyana’s territory of Essequibo. Guyana is of the view that this has the potential to foment tension between the two States,” the Guyana government said.

The summoning of the Venezuelan Ambassador to Guyana’s Foreign Ministry for the meeting was held the same day that President Irfaan Ali briefed Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on current developments surrounding the Guyana-Venezuela border, and the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana and the Organisation of American States (OAS) issued separate statements in support of Guyana and the legal process.

While the Guyana government did not provide details about that rare interaction between the country’s two top political leaders, Mr Norton said he “informed the President that we are united on this issue and reassured him of the Opposition’s support of all measures aimed at protecting our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Mr. Norton also indicated to the President that we support the view that Guyana has the right to undertake economic activity within our territory and in our appurtenant maritime territories.”

President Irfaan Ali, on Facebook Live, vowed that Guyana would unitedly defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity through legal and peaceful means. He said United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guiterres, Speaker of Guyana’s National Assembly Manzoor Nadir and Mr Norton were briefed on the matter. “I want to assure all Guyanese that we are going to consistently defend what is ours- Essequibo- in a strong way in the framework of international law and and we are together on this, as a nation. Make no mistake. Guyana is together on this,” he said. He added that Guyana is aware of its boundaries and the country rejects Venezuela’s attempt to disrupt peace in the region.

The territorial controversy flared up last week after Venezuela objected to Guyana inviting bids for 14 shallow water and deep water offshore oil blocks, claiming that they are in Venezuela’s maritime territory and that Guyana first needed its permission to do so. Warning companies that they would be investing in that area at their own risk, Venezuela also said it would “apply all the necessary measures” to prevent operations by those companies in Guyanese waters.

Georgetown on Saturday reiterated that Guyana considers that the only appropriate forum for Venezuela to raise its territorial claim, consistent with the rule of international law and the preservation of peace and security, is the International Court of Justice in The Hague which has already determined, twice, that it has jurisdiction to resolve the competing claims of Venezuela and Guyana to the territory in question.

While Guyana maintains that resolution by the Court assures both parties of a final, binding, and permanent settlement that is equitable, just and consistent with international law, Venezuela has from the inception said it does not recognise the ICJ but interpreted the Geneva Agreement to mean that the two countries should settle the territorial controversy through bilateral negotiations. Guyana, in deciding to ask that the matter be referred to the ICJ, had said that 50 years of negotiations was virtually a waste of time.

The Guyana government expressed its sincere appreciation for the full and unequivocal support which it has received from friendly Governments and organisations, in particular the Caribbean Community, the Organisation of American States, and the Commonwealth, for their principled stand in support of the preservation of Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Guyana’s strenuous efforts to this end will remain premised on respect for the rule of law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. Guyana’s concerns have been communicated to the Government of Venezuela.”

The OAS, for its part, on Saturday condemned Venezuela’s National Assembly’ unanimous decision to call a National Public Consultation “so that the people strengthen the defense” and “the inalienable rights of Venezuela” over the territorial dispute with Guyana. “We condemn this improper use of a referendum because it is illegal according to the 1966 Geneva Agreement, and because similar misuses of this instrument have served as a pretext in the recent past to try to justify the worst actions between States, including the crime of aggression.”

The OAS said its General Secretariat reiterates that Venezuela and Guyana share the responsibility of resolving their dispute in the spirit of good neighborliness and in accordance with international law and the Geneva Agreement to seek peaceful solutions to the territorial dispute.

Furthermore, the OAS General Secretariat said it continues to support Guyana’s sovereign right to practice its franchise on its established and appurtenant maritime area, in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations.

“The OAS General Secretariat objects to Venezuela’s encroachment on Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial rights through intimidatory and unfounded statements that fail to respect international conventions and the 1899 Arbitral Award, for which the latter is presently under judicial review at the International Court of Justice.”

The Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana at a meeting in New York on 17 September 2023, said it supported Guyana. “The Group reaffirmed its unwavering support for the judicial process underway before the International Court of Justice and reiterated its firm and steadfast support for the maintenance and preservation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana, and the unobstructed exercise of its rights to develop the entirety of its territory for the benefit of its people,” the group said. Convened by Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana met in accordance with a mandate given by the Commonwealth Heads of Government to monitor “developments in respect of the existing controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.”

The Group constituted in 1999 by the Heads of Government of the 56-Member countries, is composed of Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Canada, Guyana, Jamaica, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. At the Meeting, chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh Dr A. K. Abdul Momen, the Group welcomed the ruling by the International Court of Justice on the admissibility of Guyana’s case before it, seeking to settle the boundaries between Guyana and Venezuela.