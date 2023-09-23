President briefs Opposition Leader on Venezuela’s threat of use of force

Last Updated on Saturday, 23 September 2023, 16:10 by Denis Chabrol

As Venezuela continues to face increasing international isolation over its threat to use force against Guyana, President Irfaan Ali on Saturday briefed Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on the latest issues related to the territorial controversy.

This latest spat was triggered by Venezuela’s claim that Guyana was auctioning oil blocks located in that Spanish-speaking nation’s territory.

Guyana maintains that blocks are within its legally defined and internationally recognised boundaries. Since then, the Organisation of American States, Commonwealth, and the United States have rejected Venezuela’s threat and called on Caracas to respect international law as well as await the decision of the International Court of Justice.

Venezuela’s National Assembly has also approved the holding of a referendum on the border controversy with Guyana.

Following is Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton’s statement.

Today, Saturday 23rd September 2023, the Leader of the Opposition Aubrey C. Norton,

MP was briefed by H.E. President Irfaan Ali on the current developments surrounding

the Guyana/Venezuela border.

Mr. Norton reaffirmed the Opposition’s support for Guyana’s long held position that the Arbitral Award of 1899 settled the border between

Guyana and Venezuela and that Essequibo belongs to Guyana.

He informed the President that we are united on this issue and reassured him of the Opposition’s support of all measures aimed at protecting our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Mr. Norton also indicated to the President that we support the view that Guyana has the right to undertake economic activity within our territory and in our appurtenant maritime

territories.

The Opposition opposes and condemns all forms of aggression by Venezuela against

Guyana.

We also welcome the support of the international community in protecting our

territorial integrity and sovereignty.