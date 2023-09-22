Monday is not holiday for Georgetown schools- Chief Education Officer

Last Updated on Friday, 22 September 2023, 15:01 by Denis Chabrol

The Ministry of Education’s Chief Education Officer, Saddam Hussain said next Monday, September 25, is not a holiday for teachers and students in Georgetown.

Mr Hussain admitted that he initially made a mistake on Thursday and sent a circular stating that there would have been a manager’s holiday for nursery, primary and secondary schools as well as practical instruction centres.

On Friday, Mr Hussain issued a second circular to all head teachers in the Georgetown Education Department informing them the decision to grant a holiday has been “withdrawn” and the Ministry of Education “wishes to apologise for this error.”

When contacted on Friday to ascertain whether or not Monday would be a holiday, the Chief Education Officer said, “I made an error in the composition of my memo and I’ve since issued a retraction so there’s no manager’s holiday on Monday coming; it was an error on my part.”

“There were some considerations given but I misunderstood completely. I take full responsibility,” he added.

Mr Hussain declined to say what had initially influenced the decision to provide a manager’s holiday but said it had nothing to do with the Cricket Carnival road parade scheduled for Monday. “No, it didn’t.”