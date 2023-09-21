Region Four Chairman should resign- PNCR Leader

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 September 2023, 13:02 by Denis Chabrol

Leader of the People’s Nati0nal Congress Reform (PNCR) Aubrey Norton on Thursday said Chairman of the Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Council, Daniel Seeram should resign because he has been allegedly involved in domestic violence.

“We think he should step down but I’m saying to you, at this stage, we have not said to him ‘look, you need to go,” Mr Norton told a news conference.

He said it was not the first time that Mr Seeram has found himself in similar legal troubles and “I will leave it to him to do the decent thing” or the issue would be dealt with by the PNCR. The PNCR Leader said his party’s Central Executive would discuss the matter and his party’s constitution provides for persons who have allegedly violated the law to be placed before a now constituted disciplinary committee. “Wherever it leads the action will be taken,” he said

Mr Seeram declined to comment on Mr Norton’s call or generally whether he believed he should resign. Mr Norton noted that, unlike the National Assembly, under the regional system there is no mechanism to recall or remove elected officials even if the opposition demands that Mr Seeram should go.

The PNCR Leader said the “the opposition does not condone violence of any kind, worst so domestic violence.” He said the PNCR has a lot of women and “we oppose vehemently any attempt to embarrass us all.”

The privately-owned Stabroek News on Thursday quoted Region Four Commander, Assistant Commissioner Simon Mc Bean as saying that Mr Seeram would be charged with assaulting his wife. The Director of Public Prosecutions has reportedly asked police to conduct further investigations into the incident in which both parties accused each other of assault.

In early 2022, Mr Seeram was granted GY$20,000 bail for allegedly threatening his father-in-law with a gun.