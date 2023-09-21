City Constable who allegedly shot colleague, friend surrenders

Last Updated on Thursday, 21 September 2023, 13:59 by Denis Chabrol

A City Constable, who allegedly shot a Lance Corporal and her male friend at the Bourda, Regent Street outpost, surrendered Thursday afternoon in the company of a lawyer, well-placed sources said.

Sources said Constable Lindon Isaacs also took the weapon that he allegedly used to shoot the duo to the City Constabulary headquarters. The handgun had no live rounds, according to the source. Prior to the shooting, according to police, the .38 revolver had six live rounds.

The Guyana Police Force said Jammanie Saul, a 48-year-old female Lance Corporal attached to the City Constabulary, was shot once to her left hand, and 50-year old Miguel Wilson, an overseas-based Guyanese of Section ‘C’ Enterprise, East Coast Demerara was shot to his left thigh.

The incident occurred at about 7:15 Tuesday night.

Investigators were informed that Saul and the suspect are co-workers and were both on duty at the Bourda City Constabulary Outpost. Overseas-based Wilson visited Jammanie Saul at her workplace, and the two then sat next to each other, chatting, much to the annoyance of the suspect, police said.

“The suspect, who was armed with reportedly became furious at seeing Jammanie Saul and Miguel Wilson sitting together, leading to him pointing the firearm at both victims and firing three shots at them,” police had said.,

The constable fled the scene and surrendered Thursday afternoon.