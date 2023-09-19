City Constable on the run after allegedly shooting Lance Corporal

Last Updated on Tuesday, 19 September 2023, 20:55 by Denis Chabrol

Members of the Guyana Police Force were Tuesday evening on the manhunt for a City Constable who allegedly shot and injured a Lance Corporal while they both were on duty at the Bourda Outpost, Regent Street, Georgetown, well-placed sources said.

Injured is Lance Corporal Jemmanie Saul who was up to 8:30 Tuesday night receiving emergency treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). She was alert and conscious, according to 0ne source.

Source said the alleged perpetrator, Constable Lindon Isaacs “is on the run” with the firearm.

A senior officer said Mr Isaacs has been claiming that he and Ms Saul are in a relationship, but the woman has denied this