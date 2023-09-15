Guyana, US talk about supporting Haiti

Last Updated on Friday, 15 September 2023, 17:48 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali and United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday held talks about supporting Haiti, the American official’s office said.

“During the meeting, National Security Advisor Sullivan also thanked President Ali for his support for a Multinational Security Support mission to Haiti and discussed regional support for the people of Haiti,” according to a readout issued by Mr Sullivan’s office.

Also on Friday, President Ali told the Organisation of American States’ Permanent Council that Haiti must have a transitional government with majority support to pave the way for the restoration of law and order and the eventual holding of free and fair elections. Dr Ali also bemoaned the security crisis and access to health and potable water.

At the meeting, which was also included Philip Gordon, the National Security Advisor for Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr Sullivan reportedly noted the United States’ interest in partnering with Guyana at the United Nations Security Council during their upcoming term on shared priorities.

Those included energy security, climate change, and the shared regional impacts of Venezuela’s migration and security crisis. They also discussed joint efforts to deliver sustainable and inclusive growth for Guyanese and Americans.

At the OAS, President Ali signaled that Guyana would use its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to to maintain or restore international peace and security and resolve disputes that might lead to a breach of the peace.

The President promised that Guyana’s seat on the Council would be used to push the agenda of Developing Nations. “As we once again step into this crucial role or resolve is clear. We fervently championing foundational principles of the UN Charter and to emphasise the nature of international law. Our voice on the council will be one of reason, balance and principle but beyond that, we pledge to amplify the perspectives of developing nations; to be a conduit for the concerns, hopes and aspirations of those often overshadowed in global dialogues,” he said.

President Ali and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton recently acknowledged that the thousands of Venezuelans in Guyana has implications for this country’s national security in the context of the border controversy between the two neighbouring South American nations.