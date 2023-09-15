Govt Pathologist Dr Singh, assistant injured in road mishap

Last Updated on Friday, 15 September 2023, 10:19 by Denis Chabrol

Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh was Thursday night air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for advanced treatment following an incident on the Essequibo Public Road, police said.

GPHC sources said Dr Singh suffered a number of broken ribs, but he was conscious. Sources said his lungs were not affected and he was expected to be discharged later Friday.

Well-placed hospital sources said the incident 0ccurred Thursday afternoon when the car he and two other assistants were travelling in slammed into a utility pole as the driver was negotiating a turn at

Huis T’ Dieren village.

One of Dr Singh’s assistants was also admitted to Guyana’s primary healthcare institution.

Police said Dr Singh and his assistants were travelling to Supenaam to board a vessel to return to Georgetown, following official duties.

The injured were flown to the city by a Guyana Defence Force helicopter at about 11 O’clock Thursday night.