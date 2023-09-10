National Grade Six high performer, father among four dead in vehicle smash-up

Last Updated on Sunday, 10 September 2023, 9:48 by Denis Chabrol

An 11-year-old girl, whose primary school performance earned her a place at President’s College, and her father were among four persons who lost their lives in a collision on the De Hoop, Mahaica public road, East Coast Demerara.

The Guyana Police Force identified the deceased as 37-year old Jason Rudder of 8 Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Berbice, and his daughter Jamela Rudder who were in motor car PMM 7104.

President’s College expressed sympathy to those who died in the crash. “Purple Nation mourns the passing of one of our little angels, we express our sincere condolences to the family of Jamella and the other persons that we’re involved in this evening’s tragedy May God grant these families strength during this difficult time,” the school said.

The Guyana Oil Company, which earlier Saturday gifted the student in recognition of her performance at the National Grade Six Assessment examination that saw her securing a place at President’s College, said in an open letter on its Facebook page to the family of the Rudders, that, “the memory of Jason’s beaming smile and the pride he felt for his daughter will forever remain in our hearts. Please accept our sincerest condolences, and may you find strength and solace in the love and memories you shared with them.

The other two persons who also lost their lives were the driver of motorcar, PMM 7104, 33-year old Kellon Jones of 657 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice and 26-year-old Chris Gonsalves Cane Grove, East Coast Demerara who was the owner and driver of PPP 4090.

Fifty-year old Shelly Harry of 491 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital, suffering from a fractured right leg. Vikram Ramjawan was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away, according to police.

Police said the accident occurred at about 6:35 Saturday evening when motor car, PMM 7104, was proceeding east along the northern side of the De Hoop public road, and motor car, PPP 4090, was proceeding west along the Southern side of the road at a fast rate . Police said Gonsalves, the driver of PPP 4090, overtook a motor car proceeding in the same direction and ended up directly in the path of motor car PMM 7104.

“This resulted in a head-on crash. Both drivers, along with the occupants, received injuries and were all taken out of the two vehicles by public-spirited citizens and conveyed to Mahaicony Public Hospital, where Kellon Jones, Jason Rudder, Jamela Rudder and Chris Gonsalves were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced them dead on arrival,” police said.