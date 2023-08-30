Teenage gold miner dies in mining pit collapse

Last Updated on Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 7:22 by Denis Chabrol

A teenage gold miner died Tuesday afternoon when a gold mining pit at Cowpen Backdam, Puruni River in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) collapsed on him, police said.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Richard of Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said the incident occurred at about 3:30 PM Tuesday.

Investigators visited the scene at 7 PM Tuesday and were told that Richard and the workers were in his mining pit ‘jetting’ with a hose when suddenly the land above him became loose and crumbled, covering the teenager. He and three other miners were operating a 4-inch land dredge with three other workers.

“The other workers raised the alarm, and other public-spirited persons responded. Together, they were able to dig away the soil, but by the time they retrieved him, his body was lifeless,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

Police said the body was examined, and several abrasions were observed on his left leg.