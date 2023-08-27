Eight die in accidents

Last Updated on Sunday, 27 August 2023, 13:39 by Writer

Eight persons died in three separate accidents on Saturday and Sunday at Canal Number 2, West Bank Demerara; Unity, East Coast Demerara and Number 11 Village, East Berbice, police said.

Police said at about 1:30 Sunday morning, four teenagers died in an accident on the Resource Public Road, Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara when the speeding car they were travelling in slammed into a parked lorry.

They are car driver 17-year-old Daveanand Singh of Lot 1566 Providence, East Bank Demerara; 19-year-old Ameisha Jaikarran of La Grange Old Road, West Bank Demerara; Deviane Narine, an 18-year-old of Kitty, Georgetown and Daniel Tribani, a 19-year-old from La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

Police said the accident involved motorcar PAE 5773, owned by Marvis Bankay Singh and lorry GTT 6960, owned and parked by Eric Tucker, a 27-year-old of 24-25 Resource, Canal Number Polder, West Bank Demerara.

In the other accident at about 10:04 Saturday night on Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara, three persons are dead and two others are hospitalised.

The accident involved a motorcycle driven by 21-year-old Elijah Pellew, now deceased, of Lot 38 Unity Mahaica, and 21-year-old pillion rider Raymond Rose, now deceased, of Lot 57 Supply Mahaica.

It also involved a motor car, PGG 9823, owned and driven by Balram Thuknauth, a 21-year-old of Lot 9 Huntley Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara. The occupants in the motor car were Shawn Persaud, now deceased, a 19-year-old of Huntley Mahaicony, East Coast Demerar, and Baskar Ramdeen, a 19-year-old of Lot 228 Back Steet Better Hope, East Coast Demerara

Another motor car was involved, PAD 171,, owned and driven by Keyon Stoute, a 37-year-old of Lot 69 Logwood Enmore, East Coast Demerara, as well as a motor lorry owned and driven by Bhupaul Bhawandas, a 51-year-old of Lot 140 B Quamina Street, Georgetown.

Police were told that motor car PGG 9823 was proceeding east on the northern driving lane of Unity public road while motor car PAD 171 was proceeding on the opposite driving lane behind motor Lorry BMS 2.

It was alleged by the driver of motor car PAD 171 that the motorcycle, with no lights on, overtook him in the said direction and collided with the right side of motor car PGG 9823, which caused the car to spin twice into the path of motor car PAD 171.

“The driver pulled left to avoid a collision and ended up in the southern driving lane parapet. As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were flung off the motorcycle, collided with the right side of the lorry and fell onto the roadway, receiving injuries on their bodies,” the Guyana Police Force added.

The occupant in motor car PGG 9823 was pinned down, while the other occupant in the rear seat received injuries due to the collision.

The motorcyclist, pillion rider, and the two occupants of motor car PGG 9823 were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The motorcyclist, pillion rider and one of the occupants in motor car PGG 9823 were pronounced dead on arrival at GPHC by a doctor on duty.

The occupant in the car’s back seat, PGG 9823, was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as a patient suffering from a punctured spleen. The driver of motor car PGG 9823 was escorted to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as a patient suffering from cerebral concussion.

The drivers of the vehicles are in custody.

And, Sunday at about 1:01 AM, motorcyclist 19-year old Rahil Thakoor died on the Number 11 Public Road, East Berbice.

The accident involved motorcycle, CJ 2552, driven by Thakoor of Lot 19 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice and motorcycle, CL 4458, driven by Keon Williams, a 24-year-old of Lot 109 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice; and pillion rider Lennox Reid, an 18-year-old of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice.

Enquiries disclosed that motorcycle, CJ 2552, and motorcycle, CL 4458, were both proceeding east on the northern drive lane of the Number 11 Public Road at a fast rate. “Williams claims that the now-deceased motorcyclist undertook his motorcycle, CL 4458) and clipped the said motorcycle handle, causing both motorcyclists to lose control,” police said in a statement.

Thakoor then collided with a GPL lamp pole on the northern side of the road while the driver and the pillion rider of motorcycle, CL 4458 Keon Williams and Lennox Reid fell on the road surface where they received injuries, police said.

Police said Thakoor was unconscious, while Williams and Reid were picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by the doctor on duty.

Thakoor later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. Williams and Reid were treated and admitted for observation in the accident & emergency unit. Their conditions are regarded as stable.

Both motorcycles were lodged in the Central Police Station compound to be examined by the License and Certifying Officer.