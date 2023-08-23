GUYSUCO hopes for managerial support from India, Guatemala

Last Updated on Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 11:55 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced that talks were underway with India and Guatemala to provide technical managerial support to the State-owned Guyana Sugar Corporation (GUYSUCO).

In his address to the 22nd delegates Congress of the Guyana Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU), he said the technical support management would be expected to “drive the innovation”, change and survival of the sugar industry.

Dr Ali said structural changes would have to made at GUYSUCO’s management level.

Declaring that “we are not walking away from sugar,” he confirmed that the Rose Hall sugar estate would be reopened next month. Dr Ali praised GAWU for handling recent industrial unrest by workers who wanted be compensated for going back to work for Rose Hall.

GUYSUCO’s still low production is increasing gradually.

Meanwhile, GAWU President Seepaul Narine, who is also a governing People’s Progressive Party Civic parliamentarian, said the reopening of the Rose Hall Estate was in keeping with that party’s 2020 general election campaign promise.