Neil Kumar suffers heart attack

Last Updated on Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 13:59 by Denis Chabrol

Veteran People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Member, Neend ‘Neil’ Kumar on Tuesday suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), a senior health sector official said.

The official said Mr Kumar’s condition was listed as “stable” and he was due to have an angiogram.

Mr Kumar was not seen at the service for late Dr Roger Luncheon at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Liliendaal.

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, GPHC Robbie Rambarran and PPP Executive Member, Clememt Rohee left the centre.