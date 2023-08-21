GPL gradually restoring power after major shutdown

Last Updated on Monday, 21 August 2023, 14:29 by Denis Chabrol

Power company workers were Monday afternoon working feverishly to restore electricity to several areas in Demerara and Berbice after a major connection between Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara and the Sophia substations.

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) technicians were trying to ascertain whether road works on the East Bank Demerara might have caused the transmission line to trip. “Our teams are actively investigating the cause of this disruption, including inspecting sites along the Transmission Line route on the East Bank Demerara. This is to determine if any heavy equipment came into contact with the line,” the power company said in a statement.

Already several areas have been re-powered, and a company official said a number of others in Georgetown are directly related to “part of that stretch” of transmission line on the East Bank Demerara.

GPL promised to restore power to all affected areas “within the shortest possible time.”

Guyanese have not experienced a major shutdown of electricity supply in several weeks.