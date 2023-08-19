Venezuelan woman confesses to stabbing miner to death; two men arrested-police

Last Updated on Saturday, 19 August 2023, 22:49 by Denis Chabrol

A Venezuelan woman on Saturday admitted to the stabbing death of a man at Kumung Kumung in Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) hours after her refusal to dance with him had sparked off an altercation, the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators said Orianma Naomi Silva Figuera of Puerto Ordaz, a Venezuela admitted that she stabbed the victim whose only name was given as ‘Sunny’, with a retractable knife between August 17 and 18, 2023.

“During the interview, she was cautioned by the Police and told of the allegation of murder of ‘Sunny’, to which she admitted whilst stating that the deceased had attacked her earlier in the night in question when she refused to dance with him at a shop Kumung Kumung,” the Guyana Police Force added.

Police said they also arrested were miners 23-year old Joel ‘Alligator’ Moore, and 22-year old Elton ‘Ratty’ Booker’ who both allegedly assaulted the victim in the shop.

Silva Figuera reportedly said she used a retractable knife to stab the miner thrice while he was lying in a hammock. An examination of the body, according to police, showed that there was one stab wound to his upper left side chest, two stab wounds were below his left armpit, and one to his upper left side back.

Investigators said that so far, the probe had disclosed that around 11:00 Thursday night, the now-deceased man was in the company of two female Venezuelan nationals and others drinking alcohol at a shop when he approached one of the females and requested to dance with her.

“The Venezuelan woman declined his advances which caused him to become annoyed, and he held on to her. She pushed him off, and an argument ensued between them.According to witnesses, the female broke two bottles and threatened ‘Sunny’,” police said.

Police said persons at the shop attempted to calm the situation, but ‘Sunny’ began to behave disorderly and assaulted two of the men trying to subdue him. The Guyana Police Force said investigators were informed that the two men, in turn, cuffed and lashed Sunny. He was later taken to his camp in an intoxicated state and, sometime after, retired to bed.

According to police, at about 6 O’clock Friday morning, the female Venezuelan was seen running away from Sunny’s camp. “The deceased was later discovered covered in blood, lying motionless in his hammock,” police said.