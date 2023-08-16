New water well for Wauna, Region One

Last Updated on Wednesday, 16 August 2023, 7:25 by Denis Chabrol

More than 900 residents of Wauna, Region One (Barima-Waini) and surrounding areas are expected to receive reliable potable water from September when the drilling of a new well is expected to be completed, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) said.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, who visited the site to inspect the works this week, said the well is being dug by GWI’s in-house team using a recently processed PAT Rig.

The estimated cost for drilling the well is $10 million, which covers materials, consumables, and in-house expenses.

Minister Croal said the project is on schedule to be completed by the end of September, and the area already has an existing distribution network. The community is currently receiving water from a reservoir in the neighbouring community of Wanania on a rotational basis, government’s Department of Public Information reported.

As part of the long-term plan, Minister Croal said the system will be connected to Wanania, Hosororo, and Koborimo. The community recently received electricity for the first time, which will facilitate a smoother process.

The project is the delivery of a commitment made by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a previous engagement with the residents.

Wauna is among several communities to benefit from new water distribution systems in a Region One this year. Other villages that are benefitting include Manawarin, Waramuri, Haimacabra, Kamwatta, Koko, Parakeeis, Cabora, Karaburi, Wallaba, Santa Rosa, White Water, Yarakita, Kamwatta and Black Water Savannah.

The sum of $1.4 billion was allocated this year to increase access to clean, safe water in hinterland communities.