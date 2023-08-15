Four dead in two fires

Last Updated on Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 9:37 by Denis Chabrol

Four persons, including two children, were killed in two fires in Linden and Essequibo, the Guyana Fire Service said Tuesday morning. Four persons, including two children, were killed in two fires in Linden and Essequibo, the Guyana Fire Service said Tuesday morning. The Guyana Fire Service said at approximately 11:45 Monday night, a report was received that there was a fire at Silvertown. On arrival, firefighters saw a two-storey house engulfed in flames and smoke.



The Fire Service also said that at about 5:20 Tuesday morning, another fire was reported at Good Hope, Essequibo.

“Despite firefighters’ best efforts, both buildings and their contents were destroyed by the time the fires were extinguished. It was also subsequently discovered that four people had died- two at each location-as result of the two fires,” police said.

Firefighters said they were working assiduously to gather all the necessary details surrounding those two incidents and will update accordingly as soon as the information becomes available.