Plaisance resident charged with Olato Sam’s murder

Last Updated on Monday, 14 August 2023, 16:53 by Denis Chabrol

A 22-year old resident if Plaisance, East Coast Demerara was Monday arraigned for the murder of well-known Guyanese educator, Olato Sam.

Police said Joshua Martin Archer called ‘Joshie’, a labourer of Robert Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on August 5, 2023, by Deputy Superintendent Dufu.

Archer was charged on August 14, 2023, for murder committed on Olato Sam.

The educator was shot dead while in the company of friends on the Plaisance Line Top.

Archer appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court #1 before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool, where the charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea and was remanded to Prison.

The matter was adjourned to September 26, 2023, for disclosure of statements.

Archer has pending matters of possession of firearm and ammunition without a license and possession of narcotics for trafficking. Trial in those matters has commenced and continues on August 24, 2023.