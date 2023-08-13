Former GECOM Chairman dies

Last Updated on Sunday, 13 August 2023, 9:14 by Denis Chabrol

Former Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice James Patterson died Saturday night, a relative confirmed.

He was 89 years old.

A relative told Dmerara Waves Online News that Justice Patterson passed away at his residence in Century Palm, Durban Park, Georgetown.

The relative said that in recent months Mr Patterson had been battling some health issues which had become “progressively worse”.

Mr Patterson was sworn in as GECOM Chairman in October, 2017 but in 2019, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) ruled that his appointment by President David Granger was unconstitutional. He then resigned.

Mr Patterson would have turned 90 on August 25, 2023.