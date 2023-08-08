Metal Shark shipyard launches 115-ft patrol vessel for Guyana Defence Force

Last Updated on Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 12:51 by Denis Chabrol

Last week Metal Shark hosted members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) for the launch of the GDF’s new Metal Shark 115 Defiant patrol vessel “GDFS Berbice,” (1039), the shipbuilding firm said.

Designed by Metal Shark’s in-house engineering team and built at the company’s Franklin, Louisiana production facility, the new 115 Defiant is being acquired via direct purchase.

Upon completion the new craft will join eight other Metal Shark vessels currently in service with the GDF.

