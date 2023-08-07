Huge cocaine haul at cargo company near Cheddi Jagan Airport- CANU

Last Updated on Monday, 7 August 2023, 10:20 by Denis Chabrol

A 37-year old man has been arrested at a cargo company adjacent to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport allegedly with GY$27 million worth of cocaine, a gun and ammunition, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Monday.

That law enforcement agency said Christopher Michael Douglas of Lot 1070 Providence EBD & 127 King Edward Street, Albouystown, Georgetown was nabbed on Sunday, August 6, 2023 after CANU agents, “during a routine operation” at the cargo company intercepted a motor car with registration number PWW 5561 driven by a lone occupant.

CANU said a search of the motor car led to the discovery of 23 brick-like parcels of suspected cocaine and a 9mm pistol and a magazine with 14 matching rounds.

The narcotic tested positive for cocaine weighing 26.016 kilogrammes or almost 57.35 pounds.

CANU “says it continues to work assiduously with other stakeholders to ensure that narcotics are not transshipped via passenger or cargo through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.”