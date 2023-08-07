Hicken continues as Police Commissioner beyond retirement age

Last Updated on Monday, 7 August 2023, 11:47 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Monday said he has extended the tenure of Mr Clifton Hicken as Police Commissioner.

“I’ve already issued a letter extending the services of the Commissioner of Police,” he told reporters

Asked for how long, Dr Ali said “to a date to be determined.”

Mr Hicken officially reached the retirement age of 55 on July 22, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Police Force said the Commander-in-Chief’s decision to extend Mr Clifton Hicken’s tenure is a clear message that he has full confidence in Hicken’s competencies, professionalism and abilities to continue leading that law enforcement agency.

“A very pro-active individual, Mr Hicken is well known for being a transformational leader. His passion and drive in getting youths and members of the public involved in the process of policing has seen tremendous results,” the police force said.

The Police Force noted that since Mr Hicken was appointed 16 months ago, there have been increased accommodation at barracks, new police stations and the sprucing up of the general police environs, all of which are being supported by the Government of Guyana.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton is on record as saying that he would not support Mr Hicken being appointed substantively.

Several months ago, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn signaled that government was happy with the performance of the Guyana Police Force under Mr Hicken.

The People’s Progressive Party had extended the term of Laurie Lewis as Police Commissioner for several years beyond his retirement.