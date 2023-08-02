Region 4 sub-divisional Commander, driver injured in accident

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 7:48 by Denis Chabrol

The Police Commander of Region Four sub-division 4(b), Superintendent Mahendra Singh was injured in an accident on the East Bank Demerara Public Road on Wednesday morning, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken said.

He told Demerara Waves Online News briefly that Mr Singh sustained a “couple of lacerations” and that officer and the driver of the Guyana Police Force vehicle were receiving treatment at a hospital.

The accident occurred on the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara. Mr Hicken said a truck drove into the path of the path of the police force vehicle. The Police Commissioner said the truck driver was uninjured and he was taken into custody.

Someone, who was at the scene, said the sub-divisional commander was at times dizzy and was concerned about his laptop that was in the vehicle. His cellular phone was located by public spirited citizens and given time, according to the source.

Singh and the police driver were rushed to hospital in separate vehicles.

The police vehicle was heading south along the roadway.