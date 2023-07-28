MP David Patterson on bail for allegedly exposing genitals, other charges

Last Updated on Friday, 28 July 2023, 11:19 by Denis Chabrol

Opposition parliamentarian David Patterson on Friday pleaded not guilty to three charges, including exposing his genitals, and was granted a total of GYD$70,000 bail.

Appearing before City Magistrate, Leron Daly, Mr Patterson pleaded not guilty to using obscene language, exposing his genitals and exposing his genitals to cause alarm or distress.

The complainant, Ramroop Oudit, did not answer or appear despite several calls by police.

The former Public Infrastructure Minister was granted GY$10,000 bail each for using obscene language and provoking a breach of the peace and GY$50,000 for exposing his genitals in violation of the Sexual Offences Act.

Police Legal Adviser, Attorney-at-Law Mandel Moore did not object to bail.

Defence Lawyer, Nigel Hughes failed in his bid to obtain self-bail for Mr Patterson but successfully convinced the court that the accused should be allowed to leave Guyana for personal and professional duties.

Mr. Moore told the court that the investigations were incomplete.

Attorney-at-Law Ronald Daniels is also a member of the defence team.

Mr Hughes later told reporters that it was too early to say whether Mr Patterson stands a good chance of winning the cases because the prosecution is yet to release the facts of its case.