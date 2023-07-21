ASL plane’s nose gear breaks off on interior airstrip

Last Updated on Friday, 21 July 2023, 10:34 by Denis Chabrol

The nose gear of a Caravan plane broke off shortly after the aircraft landed on the Mabaruma airstrip and was turning around, sources said.

As a result of the breaking off of the nose-gear, the propeller hit the ground and most likely resulted in damage to the engine, the sources said.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 AM.

None of the eight passengers aboard, who travelled from the Eugene F. Correia ‘Ogle’ International Airporr was injured, sources said.

The plane, bearing registration number 8R-ASL, remained in the middle of the airstrip. As a result, two Trans Guyana Airways flights returned.

According to sources, fire fighters discharged a fire retardant on the damaged part of the plane as a precautionary measure. No fire was seen.