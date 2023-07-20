Home Affairs Minister tells police to crackdown on disorder in Region Four

Last Updated on Thursday, 20 July 2023, 12:57 by Denis Chabrol

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn on Thursday asked the Guyana Police Force to crack down on illegalities and disorder mainly in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) which is regarded as the country’s trendsetter.

“Where Region Four goes the rest of the country will follow. Where Region Four goes, those divisions, the rest of the country follows and if we are going to have the greatest impact, it has to start in Region Four, in Georgetown and at all the marketplaces throughout the country,” he told the opening of a police for symposium for senior officers of that law enforcement agency.

Mr Benn expressed concern about the use of e-bikes, indecent language, un-helmeted riders, consumption of alcohol and drugs at Stabroek Market, the seawall. Regent Street, Robb Street, and the playing of loud music. The Guyana Revenue Authority and the Attorney General are to be asked to help stamp out the consumption of alcohol in those areas to reduce the number of assaults and disorderly behaviour, he said.

If the Home Affairs Minister has his way, police would also have to take sterner action against those who create noise nuisance. He said the time has come to seize equipment from repeat offenders after warnings are issued. “We have to confront that issue now. They ought to be charged, their instruments should be taken away. It cannot continue,” he said.

In terms of traffic management, he indicated that 300 community policemen and women would soon be sworn in and deployed.

The Home Affairs Minister also called for efforts to be made to reduce the use of indecent language by both civilians and members of the police force. “Unfortunately, we seemed to have adopted an American trait where public cursing and, added to that urination, is normal,” he said. “There should be no cursing in a police station and no police person should curse. We have to set the example and the standards,” he added.

The Home Affairs Minister praised the police force for visiting schools and also dispatching reports of flooding from each division to assist in response. In that regard, he recommended that police consider the quality of life in communities and advise government on what more could be done to improve development and progress.