Guyanese-roots: New York’s first Black woman Deputy Police Commissioner

Last Updated on Monday, 17 July 2023, 20:26 by Denis Chabrol

Reproduced from NBC New York

In a historic announcement, not only was Edward Caban named the next NYPD commissioner on Monday, making him the first Hispanic person to lead the nation’s largest police department, but Mayor Eric Adams also announced Tania Kinsella as the next first deputy commissioner — the first woman of color to serve in that position in NYPD history.

Kinsella is a 20-year veteran of the NYPD, who has also served at several precincts across the five boroughs — having served in numerous positions including captain, commanding officer, deputy inspector, and inspector.

Kinsella, the youngest daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana and a mother, rose through the ranks to become the commanding officer of the 120th precinct in her home borough of Staten Island.In a historic announcement, not only was Edward Caban named the next NYPD commissioner on Monday, making him the first Hispanic person to lead the nation’s largest police department, but Mayor Eric Adams also announced Tania Kinsella as the next first deputy commissioner — the first woman of color to serve in that position in NYPD history.

Kinsella is a 20-year veteran of the NYPD, who has also served at several precincts across the five boroughs — having served in numerous positions including captain, commanding officer, deputy inspector, and inspector.

Kinsella, the youngest daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana and a mother, rose through the ranks to become the commanding officer of the 120th precinct in her home borough of Staten Island.

Most recently she was the executive officer at the office of the chief of patrol, a position to which she was named last year, and to which she was subsequently promoted to deputy chief.

“It is my honor to announce the appointment of Edward Caban as the next commissioner of the New York City Police Department and the first Latino police commissioner in NYPD history, as well as Tania Kinsella as the next first deputy commissioner and first woman of color to serve in that role in NYPD history,” Adams said. “I am confident that Commissioner Caban will continue that legacy of success while supporting our officers going forward every day. The same is true for First Deputy Commissioner Kinsella. The youngest daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and Guyana, her appointment today truly personifies the American Dream.”

Adams went on to describe Kinsella as leader who is “unparalleled,” while also describing the significance of Kinsella’s appointment.