Judicial Service Commission to be activated soon

Last Updated on Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 12:32 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced that the Public Service Commisssion (PSC) would by this weekend be fully constituted, a move that would pave the way for the activation of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

“Our intention is to have all the members of the Public Service Commission sworn in before the end of this week. This will pave the way for the full complement of members for the Judicial Service Commission and for the commencement of work from the Judicial Service Commission and also the full complement of members of the Police Service Commission,” he told a news conference.

His announcement comes as remaining judges and magistrates continue to be burdened by heavy case loads because many of their colleagues have retired.

The Chancellor of the Judiciary and the Chief Justice are among those who have openly voiced concern about the adverse impact of the shortage on the delivery of justice.

Meanwhile, despite repeated concerns by the past and current President of the Caribbean Court of Justice as well as decision by the Guyana High Court, there is no indication when the President and the Opposition Leader will consult on having substantive appointments of the Chancellor and Chief Justice.

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has already formally stated to the President his support for acting Chancellor Yonette Cummings and acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire’s appointments to be made permanent.