Firemen injured in raging Charity Market fire

Last Updated on Thursday, 6 July 2023, 21:29 by Denis Chabrol

Two firefighters were injured Thursday night while battling a blaze at the Charity Market, Essequibo Coast, the Guyana Fire Service said.

The identities of those in injured were not disclosed, but the Fire Service said an officer received a mild electrical shock and was rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment. Another fireman was also injured at the scene and required medical attention, the Fire Service added.

According to authorities, the fire of unknown origin started at about 7:20 PM and up to about 9 PM, the market was still engulfed in flames.

Two fire tenders were deployed to the scene to bring the fire under control.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Fire Service is asking residents to remain vigilant and to keep a safe distance as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.