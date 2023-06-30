BREAKING: Rape complainant asks to withdraw complaint against Dharamlall

Last Updated on Friday, 30 June 2023, 19:26 by Denis Chabrol

The 16-year old, who accused Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall of raping her last December, on Friday asked police to withdraw from the investigation, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner Wendell Blanhum said.

“At this time, I am only able to confirm that the alleged victim has given a ‘no further action statement’ to investigators in the presence of one of her parents and a representative from the Child Care Agency. The file is currently being prepared to be sent to the DPP for further legal advice,” Mr Blanhum told Demerara Waves Online News.

Her decisi0n came as she continued to bluntly refuse to undergo further forensic interviews by experts in the presence of police, after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Hack returned the file to police earlier this week for further investigations.

Sources said she gave a formal statement asking to withdraw from the probe and the police now have to return that file with the girl’s request to the DPP for consideration.

Sources said police procedurally interviewed her in light of her decision on Thursday not participate in the case any further.

Mr Dharamlall is on GY$1 million bail and is on leave from ministerial duties. Through his lawyer, Mr Dharamlall had denied all allegations.