CANU agents in alleged diamond theft to be fired

Last Updated on Sunday, 25 June 2023, 16:06 by Denis Chabrol

Two agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) are to be fired for their alleged theft of several pieces of diamond from a Surinamese man who was allegedly caught with an illegal firearm in his possession, CANU Head James Singh said.

“We are preparing their exit from the unit since the police are going to institute charges,” Mr Singh told Demerara Waves Online News. He said they would be dismissed in keeping with the provisions of their employment.

Police on Sunday said agent Jamine Goddard excreted two diamonds and his colleague, Annick Hossanah, allegedly sold other pieces of diamonds to another man. Police said they are yet to arrest the third person who has not been named. “The two diamonds photographed were swallowed by Goddard who was taken to the hospital where he excreted them while the other suspect admitted that he sold his loot to another individual,” police said.

Police accused them of committing simple larceny.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr Singh admitted that the alleged theft was “embarrassing” but thanked the Guyana Police Force’s Criminal Investigations Department for bringing it to a close. He trusts that the “courts will ensure justice is done.”

The CANU Head dissociated his law enforcement agency from Goddard and Hossanah. “These officers made their choices. Their actions do not reflect those of our organisation. CANU remains committed to carrying out its mandate and combatting drug trafficking and any other crimes within Guyana, even within our unit,” he said.