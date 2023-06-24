CCJ President contracts COVID-19

Last Updated on Saturday, 24 June 2023, 9:33 by Denis Chabrol

The President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Justice Adrian Saunders has contracted COVID-19, a judge announced on Saturday in Guyana.

Justice Saunders missed attending a breakfast presentation on the “CCJ’s Original Jurisdiction- an Introduction” under the auspices of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association.

CCJ judge, Winston Anderson told the breakfast session at the Princess Hotel that Justice Saunders,69, was experiencing ‘mild” symptoms of COVID-19 and has opted to stay away to avoid spreading the virus.

The CCJ earlier this week held hearings in Guyana, one of the five countries that has acceded to the appellate jurisdiction of that court. The CCJ hears disputes about the single market treaty for all 13 members of the Caribbean Community’s Single Market.

The CCJ’s panel of judges and other officials had held meetings, training sessions and other engagements with lawyers, local judges, the President,other cabinet members, and the Opposition Leader and his delegation.