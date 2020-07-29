Woman held for marijuana in tennis rolls at New Amsterdam prison

Police are now investigating a trafficking of narcotics incident which occurred at the New Amsterdam Prison on July 29, 2020, the prison service said.

According to Prison Officials stationed at the location, the incident occurred about 12:00pm.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Hemwattie Charandeo, also known as “Heerawattie Seepersaud” of Dispensary Dam, Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice.

At the time the suspect was caught, she had brought self-support items for her relative, Bilall McLeanon, who is currently on remand at the New Amsterdam Prison for murder.

“During a search of the items at the self-support office, Principal Prison Officer II, N. Haynes unearthed from a number of tennis rolls, some small transparent plastic bags which contained the prohibited items.

The plastic bags with the prohibited items were removed and weighed. The items amounted to 11 grams. The suspect is in police custody,” the Prison Service said.