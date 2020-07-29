President, First Lady do not have coronavirus

President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger have been tested negative for COVID-19 virus that has afflicted hundreds of Guyanese and killed 20 people, a presidential spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Ariana Gordon told Demerara Waves Online News/ News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM that “they have both been tested negative”. The results came two days after the First Couple was tested for the potentially deadly virus.

“President David Granger and First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger have both tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The test was administered to them on Monday, July 27, 2020,” Ms. Gordon said.

The President and the First Lady were tested on Monday based on medical advice, while at the same time the spokeswoman had said the Grangers had not showeed any symptoms of that novel coronavirus or had been in contact with anyone who had tested positive.

The President has, for the most part, been working remotely since the emergence of COVID-19.

He recently came less than the recommended six feet from supporters of his A Partnership for National Unit+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) on Main Street. Many of them did not wear masks.

He had exited State House to speak with them about the unsettled political situation in Guyana following the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.