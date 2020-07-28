President, First Lady take COVID-19 test based on doctor’s “advice”

President David Granger and First Lady Sandra Granger have been tested for the potentially deadly coronavirus, COVID-19 based on medical advice.

“COVID-19 tests were administered to The President and First Lady out of an abundance of caution and based on the advice of their doctor,” presidential spokeswoman, Arianna Gordon told News-Talk Radio Guyana/ Demerara Waves.

The First Couple were tested on Monday.

Asked if the President and the First Lady were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or exposed to anyone, including Presidential Guards, Ms. Gordon said there were “no symptoms” and they “have had no known exposure to the disease.”

The Ministry of the Presidency, in a statement, said the President “urged also that all persons who develop signs and symptoms of the disease to seek urgent medical attention.”

Mr. Granger reportedly urged Guyanese to adhere to the various precautionary measures promulgated since March 2020 to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The Head of State reminded that COVID-19 is a global pandemic for which there is no cure. He said fighting the pandemic requires collective and continuous action by all.

Back in May, 2020, eight uniformed presidential guards, not members of the Special Protective Service unit, had been tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministry of the Presidency had said those guardsmen had not been in contact with the President.