Govt condemns Chutney singer for “spit in deh face” incitement against Nagamootoo, Ramjattan

The Ministry of the Presidency’s Department of Social Cohesion today condemned well-known Guyanese chutney singer, Mahendra Ramkellawan for encouraging people to spit on two top government ministers.

The Social Cohesion Department says in a recent Social Media video, Mr. Ramkellawan called for acts of violence against Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and Vice President Khemraj Ramjattan.

Social Cohesion Minister, Dr. George Norton notes that the singer’s call has been made even as the world grapples with the effects of the deadly COVID 19 pandemic. Mr. Ramkellawan in the video has volunteered to pay the $15,000 fine for anyone found guilty of spitting on Mr. Nagamootoo or Mr. Ramjattan.

“As an artiste, Mr. Ramkellawan has an important role to play in nation building, so for him to be using his platform to incite violence is undoubtedly despicable,” the Minister of Social Cohesion said.

“Mr. Ramkellawan should be promoting harmony and using his popularity to inspire our young people. Of course, it is okay to have strong political views, but regardless of his political persuasion, inciting violence is reckless and uncalled for,” Dr. Norton added.

Dr. Norton is encouraging all Guyanese to act responsibly during this tense political period. Mr. Ramkellawan has been on Facebook calling on the David Granger-led coalition to leave office.

Minister Norton who also holds responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport believes that Chutney music is a particular genre of music that brings people together in celebration.

“Chutney artistes therefore have a responsibility to use their platform to do just that, not segregate people and provoke violence and crime,” Minister Norton added.

“It is okay to have political disagreements. What is not okay is allowing our political disagreements to eat away at our humanity. We can do better; we must do better,” Dr. Norton noted.