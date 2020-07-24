Chief Elections Officer goes to court to answer private criminal charges

Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield Friday morning turned up at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer three private criminal charges.

He is represented by Senior Counsel Neil Boston and Attorney-at-Law Nigel Hughes.

He has been charged with misconduct in public office and alleged electoral fraud, and conspiracy to alter results that had been declared in March for that district.

The complainants are Desmond Morean of the People’s Progressive Party and Daniel Josh Kanhai of The New Movement.

The charges were filed by Attorney-at-Law, Glenn Hanoman and others.

The summons were served on Mr. Lowenfield on Thursday.