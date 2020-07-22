Suspect in burning of police, army buildings charged

A man, who allegedly attempted set fire to a section of the Anna Regina Police Station and a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) building on the Essequibo Coast, was arraigned and granted bail totalling GYD$400,000.

Twenty-four year old Keyon Davis of 60 Hibernia, Essequibo Coast was charged with setting fire ti public buildings belong to the State. They are the GDF 2nd Infantry Battalion Building at Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast and the Criminal Investigations Department building at the Anna Regina Police Station.

Both incidents occurred on July 14, 2020. The buildings were badly damaged and several police files were destroyed.

Davis, who is an excavator operator, was not require to plead to the indictable offences when he appeared before Suddie Magistrate, Esther Sam.

He was granted GYD$200,000 bail on each charge and told to report to the Suddie Police Station at 9 AM on Mondays and Fridays.

Mr. Davis has to return to court on August 5, 2020.

Police have so far not arrested anyone in connection with the setting of fire on the chair in the Suddie Magistrates’ Court.