APNU+AFC supporter charged with threatening GECOM Chairman

A supporter of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), who allegedly threatened to kill the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Retired Justice Claudette Singh has been charged for committing a cybercrime.

Mr. Ryan Williams pleaded not guilty to issuing the threat on a fake Facebook account against Ms. Singh if she declares the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) the winner of the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.

Mr. Williams, of 27 Silver City, Wismar, Linden, is charged with using a computer system to compel the GECOM Chairman.

He was granted $500,000 bail and ordered to return to court on 3rd August, 2020.



On summary conviction, the Cyber Crime Act provides for a fine of GYD$5 five million dollars and to imprisonment for three years; and

on conviction on indictment to a fine of GYD$10 million and to imprisonment for five years for such an offence.

When police picked up Williams, he reportedly told investigators that he is an APNU+AFC supporter and he was fed up with the current political situation in Guyana.

Allegedly using a fake Facebook profile, “Raheem Raahman”, Williams said “If you Claudette Singh think you will declare fraudulent votes so that the PPP will win, well think again bcuz you and everybody in ur house will f…ing dead.”