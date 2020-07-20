Ethnic Relations Commission investigating more racially inciting complaints

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) says it continues to receive a plethora of ‘racially inciting complaints’ which are now being investigated.

According to the commission, many of these complaints which emanate from social media postings are directed at several individuals, politicians and political parties.

Although its staffing capacity has been reduced due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ERC notes that it is working towards investigating these complaints within a particular timeframe.

A statement from the body says, “The Commission, being fully cognizant of the devastating impact these incidents, which incite race hate and violence, have on the further widening of division among the ethnic groups and the need for investigations to be completed swiftly, seeks the public’s indulgence for understanding.”

The ERC again expressed its disappointment with these actions and also called on all involved, including political leaders and their supporters to act in a more responsible manner.

The tense and politically-charged atmosphere in Guyana is mainly caused by the prolonged electoral process. Guyanese went to the polls on March 2, 2020 but the results have not been officially declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). The controversy over the results has spilled over into a recount whose outcome and legality are being questioned in the court.

The ERC has not prosecuted anyone in the courts.

(Samuel Sukhnandan)