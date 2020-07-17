UK planning “consequences” for Guyana if national vote recount is not used

The United Kingdom (UK) on Friday warned Guyana that it would face “consequences” if the David Granger administration retains power based on election results other than those from the national recount.

“Any government sworn in on the basis of non-credible results will face strong international condemnation and consequences – we have started the process of putting those consequences in place,” the UK ‘s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

This warning comes days after the United States (US) imposed visa sanctions on Guyana, and Canada threatened to take similar action.

Mr. Raab noted that the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) scrutinised recount cleared the way to declare a legitimate result.

“That should now happen,” he added. Those results show that the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) would be declared the winner based on the recount data of 460,352 valid votes.

Several reports and other data so far by Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield show that Granger’s A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) will be declared the winner.

The UK Foreign Secretary heaped scorn on those responsible for the prolonged delay in the results of the March 2, 202o polls. “It has been over 4 months since elections in Guyana – no electorate should have to wait that long for a result. The UK is disappointed by the ongoing attempts to frustrate the will of the people,” Mr. Raab said.

He said “The UK pays tribute to the patience displayed by the people of Guyana during this challenging time.”

In the past, the UK and Canada have spearheaded suspension of undemocratic nations from the Commonwealth and used their leverage in that international organisation to have other bilateral and multilateral sanctions imposed.

The Guyana government has expressed regret at the US’ decision to impose visa sanctions, while APNU+AFC spokesmen have railed against the US’ action, saying they do not need their visas and what matters is ensuring that fraudulent votes are not used by the PPP to return to office.