Policewoman charged with death of detainee, colleagues for obstructing justice

A policewoman was Friday arraigned on a charge of manslaughter allegedly after a detainee was found dead while he had been in police custody more than one year ago.

Two other members of the Guyana Police Force were also charged with obstructing the course of justice related to the killing of Lalbachan Bachan at the Suddie Police Station.

Charged with manslaughter is Lance Corporal Vanessa Milo of Aurora Police Station, Essequibo Coast. She was granted GYD$400,000 bail by Suddie Magistrate, Esther Sam.

Detective Corporal Dwayne Braithwaite of Anna Regina Police Station and Constable Denzil Glasgow of Suddie Police Station were charged separately with the offence of attempting to obstruct the course of justice. They were granted GYD$50,000 bail each.

The matter has been adjourned to August 7, 2020 for report.

The 39-year old Bachan of Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast had been discovered dead in a cell at the Suddie Police Station several days after he had been arrested because he had allegedly driven under the influence of alcohol. An autopsy showed that he died of a fractured larynx and lack of oxygen.