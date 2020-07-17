Contractor gunned down at worksite

The owner of a building contracting company was gunned down late Thursday afternoon at a construction site at Lodge, Georgetown.

Police said 49-year old Krisseondatt Premsuk of Lot 183 Lusignan, East Coast of Demerara was shot dead at about 5:40 PM at 44 Joseph Pollydore (D’urban) Street, Lodge.

He was shot dead while in the company of several of his workers.

Police said the suspect approached him and discharged several rounds in his direction causing him to receive injuries to his head and back .

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival about 6:13 PM.

Police said “‘stringent efforts” are currently being made to apprehend the perpetrator.