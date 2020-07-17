Internet Radio

Contractor gunned down at worksite

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in Crime, News July 17, 2020 0

The owner of a building contracting company was gunned down  late Thursday afternoon at a construction site  at Lodge, Georgetown.

Police said 49-year old Krisseondatt Premsuk of Lot 183 Lusignan, East Coast of Demerara  was shot dead at about 5:40 PM  at 44 Joseph Pollydore (D’urban) Street, Lodge.

He was shot dead while in the company of several of his workers.

Police said the suspect approached him and discharged several rounds in his direction causing him to receive injuries to his head and back .

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival about 6:13 PM.

Police said “‘stringent efforts” are currently being made to apprehend the perpetrator.

