Bar Council condemns “vile attacks” on attorneys

In light of recent attacks on social media and other forums levelled against former Solicitor General of Guyana, Mrs. Kim Kyte-Thomas and other attorneys appearing in legal proceedings before the court, the Bar Council of the Bar Association of Guyana has cautioned persons against these actions.

Ms. Kyte-Thomas has been representing the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Retired Justice Claudette Singh. The latest case, whose oral arguments will be presented on Friday, is about whether the recounted votes or the 10 district declarations should be used to declare the results of the March 2, 2020 general and regional elections.

Justice Singh has set aside the 10 district declarations and has failed thrice to get the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield to report the results to the commission based on the national vote recount. Mr. Lowenfield’s reasoning and that of the three pro-APNU+AFC election commissioners coincide.

The council said it “unreservedly condemns the recent vilest attacks,” that has been ongoing for the past two days, noting that the same occurred when it was compelled to speak in light of escalated statements aimed at the judiciary, inter alia, in an appalling effort to alter the course of justice.

“It would appear that persons not being so successful have now resorted to a lower level of depravity. The embarrassingly protracted election process has resulted in a heightened political atmosphere which has seen a pattern in personal attacks being levied against persons in the exercise of their profession and duties. Such attacks are wholly unacceptable, inappropriate and must be denounced,” a statement from the Council added.

The organisation reminded that attorneys are officers of the court and appear for their clients in discharge of their professional duty, under oath, without fear or favour.

As such, it cautioned members of the public against such inflammatory, threatening and libelous statements, “which in addition to undermining the administration of justice and rule of law, could found the basis for the institution of legal proceedings and charges against such perpetrators.”

