Update: Arsonists burn GECOM office in Wismar

Police suspect that arsonists burnt down the Region 10 office of the Guyana Elections Commission, located at Wismar, early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they were told by a security guard, who was at the front of the rented building at First Alley, that at about 1:55 AM, she heard an explosion at the back of the building.

She said two men were seen running up the road into First Alley, even as the building was being engulfed in flames.

Police say the upper flat of the building was destroyed.

A senior police officer said the fire was contained about two hours later.

There were no reported injuries.

Meanwhile, fire officials said fire destroyed an abandoned building at Maria’s Pleasure, Essequibo Coast overnight. That building belongs to the Guyana Defence Force’s 2nd Infantry Battalion.