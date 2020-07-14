Unoccupied GDF building damaged by fire

An unoccupied Guyana Defence Force (GDF) building on the Essequibo Coast was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, police said.

The building, located at the GDF 2nd Infantry Battalion Base at Maria’S Lodge, went up in flames around 3:30 AM.

Police said neighbours observed fire and smoke at the top flat and formed a bucket brigade to contain the blaze while fire fighters arrived an hour later.

The floor and walls were damaged.

A full assessment of the damage is expected to be completed.

Earlier this month, an arsonist set fire to the magistrates’ court at Suddie.