Police files destroyed in willful fire at Anna Regina CID office

The Guyana Police Force said several files at its Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters were destroyed and others damaged by am early Tuesday morning fire.

The incident occurred at about 5 AM at the CID Office of the Anna Regina Police Station.

Police say Constable Benjamin was checking the compound when he observed smoke coming from the Regional Detective Inspectors Office.

Fire fighters were summoned and they extinguished the blaze that destroyed and damaged several files among other documents.

Police said a louvre pane was removed and placed on the street and kerosene was present on the ground in the same area.

No one has been arrested.

Earlier this month, a deliberately set fire under similar circumstances destroyed the Magistrates chair at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court.