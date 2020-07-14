Fire destroys GECOM office in Wismar

The Region 10 office of the Guyana Elections Commission located in Wismar was early Tuesday morning destroyed by fire, police said.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

A senior police officer in the Region 10 Division told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that the fire started at about 1:30 AM and was contained about two hours later.

There were no reported injuries.

Meanwhile, fire officials said fire destroyed an abandoned building at Maria’s Pleasure, Essequibo Coast overnight.